"Her friends and family love him and everyone is pulling for him," a source tells PEOPLE of Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough potentially getting back together

Brooks Laich Is ‘Definitely Still Open’ to Reconciling with Julianne Hough, Says Source

Brooks Laich isn't ready to close the door on his marriage to Julianne Hough following their split earlier this year.

A source tells PEOPLE that Laich, 37, is "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne."

"If that were an option, he would be all in," the insider continues. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."

Reps for Laich and Julianne, 32, did not comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Laich and Julianne confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 29 that they had separated after three years of marriage. The news followed months of rumors surrounding their union as they socially distanced apart amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Julianne, who revealed last year that she is "not straight," is a "deeply different person than she was when they got married."

"She is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back," said a source close to Julianne. "He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

Since the split, however, Laich has remained close to the Hough family, spending his 37th birthday working out with Julianne's brother Derek Hough in June. Laich and Derek hung out on a separate occasion that same month.

Earlier this month, Julianne appeared to open up about how she's been feeling since taking time apart from Laich.

The Safe Haven star shared a series of cryptic quotes about "feeling depressed" and accepting "change" on her Instagram Stories.

The first quote, which hinted at Julianne possibly experiencing a range of emotions, read: "When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you."

"Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver," the quote added.

"Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end," the second quote read.

The star seemed to be in better spirits this week as she rang in her 32nd birthday on Monday.

"Sun shining on my face. Taking a deep breath," Julianne said in a video of of herself lying down in bed posted to her Instagram Stories. "I've got a puppy in my bed coming over to kiss me. What more could you ask for? Happy birthday to me."

"Sun + breath + puppy = alive," she wrote over the post.

Once she was up, Julianne walked into her kitchen to discover an extravagant birthday display, complete with balloons and sweet treats.