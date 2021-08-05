Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir Kiss Before Tropical Hawaiian Getaway

Brooks Laich and CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir shared a sweet smooch over the weekend before jetting off to Hawaii together.

Over a year after his split from Julianne Hough, the former NHL star, 38, was seen cheering on Davíðsdóttir, 28, during Sunday's 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a livestream of the competition, Laich — wearing a white jersey with Davíðsdóttir's name — kissed the athlete in celebration after she had finished her event.

He also posted photos of Davíðsdóttir, who is from Iceland, on Instagram. "It was an absolute joy to watch you in your element," he wrote.

"This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined," he captioned a second post. "So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching — bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!"

Davíðsdóttir responded, writing, "THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always."

Though Davíðsdóttir did not come out on top at the competition, she thanked her supporters on Instagram "for cheering along all weekend."

"Though I had higher hopes for this weekend, I am extremely proud of the work I put in all season long, and I gave it everything I had this past weekend," she wrote. "You make the Games week the most magical time of the season!! xxx."

"I cannot wait to see you hit the floor again next season!!" Laich commented, adding on another of her posts, "I love how you still find a way to smile."

After the games, the pair headed to Hawaii for a well-deserved break. On Wednesday, Laich and Davíðsdóttir shared photos from the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on their respective Instagram Stories.

"Good morning, my friends. Waking up in this beautiful place today," Laich said in one video. "About to go for a little breakfast on the beach. One of my favorite things to eat when I travel? Cinnamon buns. I'm on the lookout for the best cinnamon bun and I'll find it right here."

The retired hockey player and Davíðsdóttir each posted pictures of their breakfast spread as well as solo shots at the resort, with Davíðsdóttir giving Laich a photo credit in her caption.

"Kicking off this off-season in a place I have been dreaming of coming for yeeeeeeeears...ALOHA HAWAII " she wrote.

"Let the vacation begin!" Laich captioned his own post, which Davíðsdóttir responded to with heart eye emojis.

Laich and Hough, 33, announced their separation in May 2020 after almost three years of marriage, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," they continued. "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Though they continued working on their relationship for some time post-split, Hough officially filed for divorce from Laich in November.