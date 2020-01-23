Brooks Laich Is 'Still Hoping Things Will Work Out' with Julianne Hough, Source Says

Brooks Laich apparently isn’t ready to let go of Julianne Hough.

Earlier this month, multiple insiders told PEOPLE the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship — and a source now says the hockey player wants to make things work.

“If it was up to Brooks, he would stay married,” the source tells PEOPLE. “And he is obviously still hoping things will work out with Jules.”

While Hough “already has her own life that she seems happy with,” Laich “keeps holding on,” according to the source.

The source adds, “Friends are encouraging him to take care of himself.”

Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, wed in July 2017. Last year, both were open about trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization.

On New Year’s Eve, fans began speculating about a split after noticing that Hough wasn’t wearing her ring while co-hosting NBC show with Carson Daly. She also posted a video of herself ringless on Christmas Eve.

“Maybe it’s just a phase, maybe not,” one insider recently told PEOPLE. “But either way they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

According to the insider, Hough — who revealed last summer that she’s not straight — “is very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage.”

But another insider said that the two “are not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the second insider added. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

Indeed, neither has publicly addressed any marital trouble, and their reps have not commented. Soon after rumors of a split spread, the two reunited at the airport, where a TMZ video captured Hough excitedly hopping out of her Tesla to greet Laich. (Laich wore his ring, while Hough was seen without it.)

On Wednesday, Laich alluded to a fresh start on Instagram, writing in part, “Lately I’ve been re-assessing many things in my life.”

“I’m redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront,” he continued. “I’m making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those.”

Hough, meanwhile, is currently traveling with Oprah Winfrey on the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour.