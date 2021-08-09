Brooks Laich Goes Instagram Official with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir During Hawaiian Getaway

Brooks Laich and girlfriend Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir are Instagram official!

On Sunday evening, the former NHL star, 38, shared a sweet photo of himself and Davíðsdóttir, 28, from their Hawaiian getaway.

In the pic, which was taken at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Laich walked from one end of a pool towards the CrossFit athlete, who walked in his direction from the opposite side.

"I'll start walking your way, you start walking mine…" Laich captioned his post, also tagging Davíðsdóttir's Instagram handle. The quote comes from Diamond Rio's 1991 country song, "Meet in the Middle."

On her respective page, Davíðsdóttir also documented her love with Laich, posting an adorable shot of the couple posing poolside and drinking from coconuts. "Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine 🥥❤️☺️✨ @brookslaich," she captioned the pic.

Last week, the retired ice hockey player was seen cheering on Davíðsdóttir during the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. In a livestream of the competition, Laich — wearing a white jersey with Davíðsdóttir's name — gave her a kiss after her event.

He also posted photos of Davíðsdóttir, who is from Iceland, on Instagram. "It was an absolute joy to watch you in your element," he wrote.

"This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined," he captioned a second post. "So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching — bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!"

Davíðsdóttir responded, writing, "THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always."

After the games, the pair headed to Hawaii, where both Laich and Davíðsdóttir shared photos from the Big Island resort on their respective Instagram Stories.

"Good morning, my friends. Waking up in this beautiful place today," he said in one video. "About to go for a little breakfast on the beach. One of my favorite things to eat when I travel? Cinnamon buns. I'm on the lookout for the best cinnamon bun and I'll find it right here."

Laich and Davíðsdóttir each posted pictures of their breakfast spread, as well as solo shots at the resort, with Davíðsdóttir giving Laich a photo credit in her caption. "Kicking off this off-season in a place I have been dreaming of coming for yeeeeeeeears...ALOHA HAWAII " she wrote.

"Let the vacation begin!" he captioned his own post, which the CrossFit champ responded to with heart-eye emojis.

Laich's new romance with Davíðsdóttir comes over a year after his split from wife Julianne Hough.

Laich and Hough, 33, announced their separation in May 2020 after almost three years of marriage, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," they continued. "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Though the couple continued working on their relationship for some time post-split, Hough officially filed for divorce from Laich in November.