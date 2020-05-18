Brooks Laich Celebrates Brother-in-Law Derek Hough's Birthday: 'Love You My Man'

Happy birthday, Derek Hough!

As the pro dancer turned 37 on Sunday, his brother-in-law Brooks Laich celebrated the occasion on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my bro and one of my absolute favorite adventure buddies, the incomparable @derekhough!" he captioned a GoPro photo of the two on a boat on Instagram. "I absolutely love spending time with you D, whether it's on an epic adventure or just hanging at the house. There's never a dull moment, and I never know what we're going to get into — and I love ya for it!"

"Thank you for being you, and the way you have touched my life — I am so grateful for all of it," he added. "Love you my man, happy birthday!"

"Epic brotha! Love yah," Derek wrote in the comments.

Laich, 36, has been married to Derek's sister Julianne Hough since 2017.

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Michael Tran/Getty

"In a lot of ways, absolutely nothing has changed — which is weird because for most people, quarantine has either brought you closer together or driven you further apart," a source who knows the couple recently told PEOPLE. "But they've largely been living separate lives for so long that it's just sort of more of the same: She's in her place doing her own thing, he's in his place doing his own thing. They're both staying fairly isolated on their own."

"They're just staying apart, again, some more, as usual," said the source, adding that Hough "seems happy with how things are right now."

Julianne, 31, also celebrated Derek's birthday on social media, posting several photos and videos of the two on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday," she wrote. "I love you D Man! @derekhough."

"The best bud I could ever ask for," she added.

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram

She also shared photos of her brother with her late dogs Lexi and Harley, two Cavalier King Charles spaniels who both died on Sept. 28 last year.

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram