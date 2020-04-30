Brooks Laich Says He and Julianne Hough Wouldn't Have a Baby amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are currently social distancing apart from each other

Brooks Laich is getting candid about the possibility of starting a family with wife Julianne Hough amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Wednesday's episode of his podcast, How Men Think, the former ice hockey player, 36, was asked if he and Hough, 31, would consider having a kid in the middle of the current health crisis, given there is "nothing else" to do.

Laich quickly shut down any thoughts of welcoming a child into the world. "That reason is so bad because who knows, it could lift in a month, it could lift in two weeks," he said. "Just because you have nothing else to do right now, that’s not a reason to bring a life into the world."

He added, "You can still have sex without having to create a baby. Like, the world is going to come back, the economy is going to open up, travel will open up again … I don’t foresee us being on lockdown for the next four years where it’s like we’ve got nothing else to do, we might as well have a baby.”

Laich and Hough, who have been married for over two years now, are both abiding by social-distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic — just not together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple isn't living under one roof, explaining, "They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing."

Hough is staying at their home in Los Angeles, while Laich is at their property in Idaho, “living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy,” the source added.

"Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it. They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted."

Hough has spoken about her experience social distancing in L.A., telling Oprah Magazine‘s Arianna Davis, "I’m really enjoying this time where I can connect to what’s really important in my life."

"Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own," she told the publication.

"My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work… and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time," she continued.

The pair do hope to have children one day, however. Laich revealed on his podcast last year that Hough began an IVF process shortly before she turned 30. He told PEOPLE that he felt more appreciative than ever for his wife, who had been a "warrior" through the process.

"Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally," he said of their decision to start IVF. "That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family."

Laich said Hough also froze some of her eggs and added, "the commitment that she made to us having a family is something I’ll never forget."