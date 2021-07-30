Brooklyn Nin-Nine returns to NBC on August 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Teases 'One Last Ride' in Trailer for Sitcom's Eighth and Final Season

Strap in: A sneak peek of the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is here.

A brand new trailer for the beloved police comedy dropped Thursday, teasing "One Last Ride" for its eighth and final season, which premieres August 12 on NBC.

The trailer begins with Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglia), talking to Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), about the impending end of their partnership.

"I'm scared that my time with you will be cut short," Charles told Jake. "No more stakeouts or drinks after a long shift, or midnight calls when you've had a breakthrough in a case. I've always had this image of us in our nineties, hunting down criminals at the retirement home... But I guess that was just a dumb fantasy."

andy samberg

Fans get a glimpse of some of the hilarious shenanigans that will go down at the precinct, from daycare snafus to dealing with an unwanted group of Hictchcocks and Scullys.

In one teased scene, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) told Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) that he had accidentally sent an inappropriate image of himself to someone.

"I seem to have sent a digital phallus portrait," he said, to Rosa's horror.

Midway through the trailer, Jake got emotional with his team, saying "This workplace is my family. Was that not clear?"

"Holt is my dad, you're (Rosa) my mean older sister, Amy's my mom," he explained, eliciting quite the reaction from Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) herself.

Production of season 8 was delayed over a year due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, fans will get new episodes for the first (and last) time since April 2020.

Last month, star Terry Crews told PEOPLE that it felt strange to say goodbye to the hit sitcom.

"I was talking to Andy [Samberg] just the other day and said, 'You know, these are real people we created over eight years.' Your body and brain don't know the difference, and that is really deep," Crews said. The 52-year-old actor had played Lt. Terry Jeffords, the yogurt-loving gentle giant, on the popular series.

"You're talking about 153 episodes and almost nine years. I've never played a character longer in my life. I was like, 'Terry Jeffords is real!' And you honor each and every one of those characters because they still live and they'll never die," Crews said.