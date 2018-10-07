Wedding Details! How Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Paid Special Tribute to Her Character

When Stephanie Beatriz walked down the aisle to marry partner Brad Hoss on Saturday, she had someone very special with her.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress told PEOPLE all about her “hella fly” wedding — including a meaningful detail about her dress — just days before the nuptials.

The actress, 36, said that she looked at wedding dresses just for fun when things started getting serious between the now married couple, and couldn’t believe a dress she found at Grace Loves Lace.

“There was a dress I came across called the Rosa. I’m not even kidding you,” Beatriz said, referencing her Brooklyn Nine-Nine character Rosa Diaz. But the simple slip dress with beautiful lace roses all over it seemed too good to be true.”

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

She added, “I was like, ‘Nah, it’s not gonna look right, it’s not gonna fit.’ It was the last dress I went to try on. I went by myself to try it on, ’cause I was like, I just want to get it out of my head. And I put it on and it was like, oh yeah, this is the one.”

RELATED: Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz Is Engaged! See Her Unique Ring

And the fact that her fearless detective character was with her on her big day made it extra special for Beatriz.

“I never would’ve gotten to the place where I would’ve even been open to Brad as a partner if it hadn’t been for my time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” she explained. “All of my friends on that show have just taught me so much about myself, the experience of being on that show has taught me so much about myself as a human being. And it really has helped mold me into the person that I am and the partner that I think I can be for Brad. The fact that that dress is symbolically gonna be there, that’s gonna be on my body when I marry him, is really special to me.”

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

Also special? The L.A.-themed celebration Beatriz and Hoss planned all by themselves. The actress said the two wanted to make the night meaningful and packed it with personal details that honor the city where they fell in love.

“The wedding is our reflection of all the stuff that we love about L.A. We’re doing a lot of theatrical recreations of our favorite stuff,” she said. “Like the flora and fauna of L.A., how no matter the time of year something is blooming.”

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

She continued, “We’re doing a lot of fun, cool surprises. We’re recreating the entrance into the Beverly Hills Hotel. The really iconic pink columns and the striped ceiling, we’re doing a mini version of that. It’s really cute. It’s almost like a set, which kind of touches on what I do for a living. And everyone is going to get checked in and get a little key and a super cute keychain.”

Beatriz and Hoss are also “bringing all these dope L.A. elements” like food trucks instead of a traditional dinner. And the actress even got celebrity chef Roy Choi to recreate his special Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pop-up just for her after she missed out on going with costar Andy Samberg.

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

“Andy invited me to that and I couldn’t go and I was so mad,” she said. “He sent me all these pictures and I was like, what was the best thing? And he said the Hot Cheetos burrito is fire, it’s amazing. So I asked Roy about it, and we’re actually gonna have it at the wedding. Which is really fun because it’s such a special just-L.A. thing!”

Instead of a traditional cake, the guests were treated to personalized ice cream sandwiches from food truck Coolhaus, a queer and female-owned business Beatriz was “psyched” support. Also on the menu were what Beatriz called “hella L.A. drinks” mixed with “a juice from Little West or a Kombucha from Better Boost. Like a retox-detox drink!”

Sposto Photography

Sposto Photography

The special treats kept coming in the surprise rooms. One featured a spot for guests to pick up a cup of coffee late into the night to keep the party going, paying tribute to the coffee shop culture of L.A. And the other room had a vending machine for anyone wanting to change into flats, as well as a photo booth and Beatriz’s favorite nail gal adding charms to guests’ manicures.

To top it all off, Beatriz and Hoss knew exactly what kind of music would keep people dancing.

“And then, of course, we have a ’90s cover band playing,” she said. “We asked all the guests to submit their favorite ’90s songs, and we got a pretty solid rocking list of songs. It’s gonna be hella fly! I’m so psyched.”