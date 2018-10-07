Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Stephanie Beatriz Marries Brad Hoss in L.A.-Inspired Wedding

Stephanie Beatriz is officially a married woman!

On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress tied the knot with her partner Brad Hoss in an intimate wedding while surrounded by friends and family — and her costars!

The newly married couple said “I do” in front almost 300 guests at a celebration the two planned the whole wedding themselves.

“We decided that we wanted it to really reflect us. So for us that meant being involved every step of the way, meaning that we didn’t hire a wedding planner,” Beatriz, 37, told PEOPLE just days before the nuptials. “We did it ourselves, which is a pretty big undertaking when you consider there’s gonna be close to 300 people there.”

And despite the challenge, Beatriz said she was feeling fine two days before the big day.

“My friends are all calling me ‘bridechilla,’ ” she joked. “They’re like, ‘Why aren’t you stressed out?’ and I’m like, ‘Cause I’m marrying an awesome human.'”

For the wedding, the two settled on a theme close to both their hearts: Los Angeles! Beatriz and Hoss planned the celebration as a little tribute to the city they fell in love in, while the bride went for an “easy and fun” wedding dress from Grace Loves Lace.

“We’re kind of doing a lot of theatrical recreations of our favorite stuff in L.A. Like, the flora and fauna and how no matter the time of year something is blooming,” she explained.

Guests were also in for a treat once they arrived at the reception, which featured special rooms celebrating the best parts of the city and food trucks instead of traditional buffets.

When it comes to the dance floor, Beatriz is betting her costars will be some of the first jamming out to the ’90s cover band that will be playing. The actress said Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti and the rest of the cast were “psyched” about the wedding.

“That’s all we talked about this last week at work. We were just like, ‘Yeah, we can’t wait to party!’ ” Beatriz revealed with a laugh. “I think Andy’s excited to have another Hot Cheetos burrito. I think all of us are excited to dance. That’s one of our favorite things to do when we’re out all together, at a birthday party or whatever. Everybody loves to hit that dance floor.”

She continued, “And not for nothing, all of them are pretty new parents. They deserve a night to just let loose and celebrate life, and I’m really, really excited that they’re all gonna be there to celebrate with me.”