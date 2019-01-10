Brooklyn Nine-Nine Review: Andy Samberg's Sitcom Hasn't Lost Any of Its Funny Force on NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was never a colossal hit in its five years on Fox, and no one is probably expecting it to catch fire now that it’s started season 6 on NBC.

But how good to know that this mood-brightening sitcom is still around — when Fox canceled the show last May, no less than Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro demanded its return in a tweet: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic.” And this from a man who loves monsters!

The new Nine-Nine is very much the old Nine-Nine: It’s a celebration of a workplace community in which individual neuroses, flaws and eccentricities — problems that should hobble any office into dysfunction — somehow add up to a happy whole.

It almost feels nostalgic, reminiscent of the still-missed Parks and Recreation. And if you’ll pardon our reach, it’s patriotic: Our republic was founded on the belief that tiffs and squabbles can lead to healthy public resolution and accommodation. Now, instead, we have everyone ready to make a citizen’s arrest of everyone.

What really counts, however, is the show’s zingy humor, which can involve coconuts filled with merlot and random jokes about Bonnie Bedelia in Die Hard. Welcome back!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.