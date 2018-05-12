Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Praises Fans After NBC Saves Canceled Fox Show: 'You Did This!'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back on TV next season, and its stars have their passionate fans to thank.

NBC announced late Friday it will pick the acclaimed cop comedy up for a 12-episode sixth season, with the exciting news coming just one day after Fox canceled the Andy Samberg-led series.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher in Brooklyn Nine-Nine FOX

The news was celebrated by the creators and stars, who expressed gratitude to the many fans — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Guillermo del Toro, the Backstreet Boys, Sean Astin, Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill — for expressing their outrage over the comedy’s cancellation.

“Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support,” Samberg wrote on Twitter. “It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.”

“You did this!!” said Melissa Fumero. “You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”

Dan Goor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s co-creator and showrunner, went as far to call the show’s fanbase “the best fans in the history of the world!”

Other messages rolled in from stars Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

Just learned – NBC, baby!!!

99! GOBSMACKED, and oh so excited! My wife and I will begin sufficient celebrations immediately! — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 12, 2018

Thanks NBC!!!

Thanks our amazing Fans!!

We’re back on!!!

More Brooklyn coming your way!!!#brookyln99 — Joel McKinnon Miller (@JoelMcKMiller) May 12, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Fox in September of 2013. The ensemble comedy, about a group of NYPD cops and detectives at Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct, celebrated its 100th episode earlier this season.

With its run on NBC, Schur — the show’s other creator — now has three shows on the Peacock network, including The Good Place and the newly ordered comedy Abby’s.