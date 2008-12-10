Brooke Smith Speaks Out About Leaving Grey’s

Brooke Smith admits that getting axed from Grey’s Anatomy last month was “kind of a bummer,” but she credits the fans for helping her move on.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t look at those blogs, and I really would like to let them know that it really helped me actually. I really did feel their support,” Smith recently told PEOPLE at the Cracked Xmas fundraiser benefiting The Trevor Project, a crisis hotline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

“I read that they had this whole campaign very organized, and they were going to write letters to ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson, and they were going to send leaves and stuff like that,” said Smith, who was abruptly written off the show as the romance between her character Dr. Erica Hahn and Sara Ramirez‘s Dr. Callie Torres started to heat up.

“I just thought, ‘How nice,’ because I would have been sad if nobody noticed. Not just for me but for Dr. Hahn,” Smith says. “She just finally figured out who she was and she vanished off the planet.”

As for Smith, she has no plans to disappear. Up next: a collaboration with Deadwood and NYPD Blue scribe David Milch. — Jenny Sundel