Brooke Shields Hilariously Lays Into 'Dating Show Hopeful' Sal Vulcano in 'Impractical Jokers' Sneak Peek

Brooke Shields will appear as the special celebrity guest on the upcoming Impractical Jokers finale, airing Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on truTV

Published on August 4, 2022 11:00 AM

Brooke Shields isn't your average game show host.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Impractical Jokers' season 9 finale, Brooke hosts a dating show — called Brooke of Love — before a live audience. But one potential suitor, played by Sal Vulcano, gets a bit more than he bargains for.

As Sal expresses a lack of interest in the bachelorette, retired supermodel Brooke, 57, wastes no time in viciously calling him out.

"I know we're on air, but it's not a match," says Sal, 45. "Can we just yell cut? Because I— I don't want to go through with it."

Sal adds, "It's Brooke of Love. I'm not gonna love her. She's not my type, you know?"

brooke shields

Brooke promptly calls out Sal, criticizing his appearance and more. Meanwhile, the studio audience appears completely stunned.

"Have you looked at yourself lately?" says Brooke. "And what's up with the Wolfman Jack hairdo? I don't get it. I don't know what you're trying to do."

From behind the camera, Brian "Q" Quinn says, "We didn't tell Brooke to say that!"

Sal then attempts to defend his original stance, saying that he has "a very specific type." But Brooke comes at him once again with a rather sarcastic response: "Well, like you can be really picky."

brooke shields

"I'm gonna make it about me right now, okay?" she continues. "I am Brooke Shields, and I'm gonna tell you to go f--- yourself."

Impractical Jokers' ninth season premiered on June 16. Throughout the season, a wide range of celebrity guests stopped, including Colin Jost and Method Man. Before the season premiered, truTV renewed the series in February 2021 for a 10th season.

The season 9 finale of Impractical Jokers airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on truTV.

