People.com Entertainment TV Brooke Shields Hilariously Lays Into 'Dating Show Hopeful' Sal Vulcano in 'Impractical Jokers' Sneak Peek Brooke Shields will appear as the special celebrity guest on the upcoming Impractical Jokers finale, airing Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on truTV By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Brooke Shields isn't your average game show host. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Impractical Jokers' season 9 finale, Brooke hosts a dating show — called Brooke of Love — before a live audience. But one potential suitor, played by Sal Vulcano, gets a bit more than he bargains for. As Sal expresses a lack of interest in the bachelorette, retired supermodel Brooke, 57, wastes no time in viciously calling him out. "I know we're on air, but it's not a match," says Sal, 45. "Can we just yell cut? Because I— I don't want to go through with it." Sal adds, "It's Brooke of Love. I'm not gonna love her. She's not my type, you know?" Brooke promptly calls out Sal, criticizing his appearance and more. Meanwhile, the studio audience appears completely stunned. "Have you looked at yourself lately?" says Brooke. "And what's up with the Wolfman Jack hairdo? I don't get it. I don't know what you're trying to do." From behind the camera, Brian "Q" Quinn says, "We didn't tell Brooke to say that!" Sal then attempts to defend his original stance, saying that he has "a very specific type." But Brooke comes at him once again with a rather sarcastic response: "Well, like you can be really picky." "I'm gonna make it about me right now, okay?" she continues. "I am Brooke Shields, and I'm gonna tell you to go f--- yourself." Impractical Jokers' ninth season premiered on June 16. Throughout the season, a wide range of celebrity guests stopped, including Colin Jost and Method Man. Before the season premiered, truTV renewed the series in February 2021 for a 10th season. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The season 9 finale of Impractical Jokers airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on truTV.