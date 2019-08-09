Image zoom Brooke Mueller with sons Max and Bob David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

While Brooke Mueller gets the professional help she needs, her loved ones are stepping in to help.

On Thursday, a rep for the star told PEOPLE that “Brooke has voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals” amid her ongoing battle with substance abuse.

According to a source close to the mother of two — she shares 10-year-old twin boys Bob and Max with ex-husband Charlie Sheen — her children are being cared for by their grandparents while she is away from home.

“The twins are doing fine and are living with their grandparents during this period,” the source says.

“Brooke has been in a trauma center for the past few weeks and is doing very well,” the source adds.

News of Mueller’s decision to seek help came as Page Six, which first reported the news, released footage of her preparing to smoke what appears to be crystal meth inside of a van.

RELATED: A History of Brooke Mueller’s Personal and Legal Struggles

In a video obtained by the outlet, a woman identified as Mueller squats on the floor of the vehicle and she holds what looks to be a drug pipe.

“Just how am I gonna wake up tomorrow, and who’s gonna drive me?” she asks the person filming her. “That’s why it had to be you guys. That’s why I thought you guys were doing it. I’m not gonna be able to wake up with — this is what you don’t get. I’m not gonna be able to get on the plane.”

As she turns to face the camera, she asks, “What are you doing right now?”

While the outlet reported that the footage was captured in July 2018, the source tells PEOPLE “the video circulating was from years ago.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that 41-year-old Mueller, who has long battled substance abuse, had relapsed.

Image zoom Brooke Mueller JB Lacroix/WireImage

In July, she was the subject of another Page Six report that claimed she had been seen with “bags of drugs” while in the Hamptons over the weekend, though the source told PEOPLE “most of the story is highly exaggerated.”

On Thursday, Page Six also released alleged audio of Mueller asking someone during her July Hamptons trip for “cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and, if it’s even possible, it would have to be the tar, black tar.”

RELATED: Brooke Mueller, Out of Live-In Rehab, Shares New Family Photos as She Remains ‘Committed to Battling Addiction’

At the time, Mueller declined to comment on the situation.

“Her family wants her to go to rehab but can’t force her,” the source told PEOPLE in July of her relapse. “If it were up to family, she would go back.”

“Both boys live with Brooke in Beverly Hills,” the source explained. “When Brooke is traveling, her mother and her mother’s husband take care of the twins together in the same house.”

A source said Sheen does see the children, too.