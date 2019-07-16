Brooke Mueller’s Family ‘Can’t Force Her’ to Go to Rehab After Alleged Relapse: Source

Image zoom Brooke Mueller

Brooke Mueller has relapsed, a source tells PEOPLE.

The 41-year-old actress and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen was the subject of a Page Six report that claimed she had been seen with “bags of drugs” while in the Hamptons over the weekend, though the source tells PEOPLE “most of the story is highly exaggerated.”

Mueller has battled substance abuse for years and checked into rehab several times.

“Her family wants her to go to rehab but can’t force her,” the insider tells PEOPLE of her most recent relapse. “If it were up to family, she would go back.”

Mueller is declining to comment on the situation. The actress shares twins Bob and Max, 10, with ex-husband Sheen.

“Both boys live with Brooke in Beverly Hills,” the source explains. “When Brooke is traveling, her mother and her mother’s husband take care of the twins together in the same house.”

The source says that one of her sons is with Mueller’s mother and attends day camp in California, while the other recently returned from a trip to London with Mueller’s brother and his family. A source says Sheen does see the children, too.

Mueller and Sheen filed for divorce in 2010 following his arrest for domestic violence in 2009.

Sheen’s other ex-wife, Denise Richards, briefly held temporary custody of Bob and Max while Mueller was in rehab in 2013. Full custody of her sons was returned to Mueller in 2014. (Last summer, Sheen claimed that he is unable to pay Mueller child support because he’s “been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”)

Mueller most recently checked out of inpatient rehab in January 2017.

At the time, Mueller’s mother told PEOPLE that she was proud of the progress that her daughter made during her time in the programs, saying Mueller was “dedicated and committed to battling addiction.”