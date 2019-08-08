Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

Brooke Mueller is seeking professional help amid her ongoing battle with substance abuse.

The actress “has voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals,” a rep for the star tells PEOPLE.

“Like millions of others battling this disease will tell you, staying sober is a daily challenge,” the rep says, “but Brooke is committed to getting better and working hard to overcome this and get well.”

Mueller sought help as Page Six, which first reported the news, released footage of her preparing to smoke what appears to be crystal meth inside of a van.

In a video obtained by the outlet, reportedly captured in July 2018, a woman identified as Mueller squats on the floor of the vehicle and she holds what looks to be a drug pipe.

“Just how am I gonna wake up tomorrow, and who’s gonna drive me?” she asks the person filming her. “That’s why it had to be you guys. That’s why I thought you guys were doing it. I’m not gonna be able to wake up with — this is what you don’t get. I’m not gonna be able to get on the plane.”

As she turns to face the camera, she asks, “What are you doing right now?”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Mueller, who has long battled substance abuse, had relapsed.

In July, the 41-year-old actress and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen was the subject of another Page Six report that claimed she had been seen with “bags of drugs” while in the Hamptons over the weekend, though the source told PEOPLE “most of the story is highly exaggerated.”

On Wednesday, Page Six also released alleged audio of Mueller asking someone during her July Hamptons trip for “cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and, if it’s even possible, it would have to be the tar, black tar.”

At the time, Mueller declined to comment on the situation.

“Her family wants her to go to rehab but can’t force her,” the source told PEOPLE in July of her relapse. “If it were up to family, she would go back.”

The actress shares twins Bob and Max, 10, with ex-husband Sheen.

“Both boys live with Brooke in Beverly Hills,” the source explained. “When Brooke is traveling, her mother and her mother’s husband take care of the twins together in the same house.”

Image zoom Brooke Mueller with sons Max and Bob David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The source said that one of her sons was with Mueller’s mother and attends day camp in California, while the other recently returned from a trip to London with Mueller’s brother and his family.

A source said Sheen does see the children, too.

Mueller and Sheen filed for divorce in 2010 following his arrest for domestic violence in 2009.

Sheen’s other ex-wife, Denise Richards, briefly held temporary custody of Bob and Max while Mueller was in rehab in 2013. Mueller regained full custody in 2014. (Last summer, Sheen claimed that he is unable to pay Mueller child support because he’s “been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”)

Mueller most recently checked out of inpatient rehab in January 2017.