Brooke Burke Talks Fiancé Scott Risgby, Says She 'Never Expected' to Get Engaged Again

"I would have said never, never, never again — and then someone comes along and changes your life," she said

Brooke Burke is preparing to walk down the aisle again — something she admittedly didn't see coming.

The TV personality, 50, opened up about her recent engagement to boyfriend Scott Rigsby during an appearance on Thursday's Tamron Hall.

"It was a big year, you know ... dealing with my family loss and my brother, and then the joy and the celebration of what Scott and I are going through — it's been a lot," said Burke, whose brother Tommy died in July, one day after his 44th birthday.

"I'm just entering into the final season of this year trying to be positive, trying to set great goals for myself, for my family ... and leaning into and celebrating love with an open heart and acceptance," she continued. "And you know, I never expected this to happen. I really didn't. I would have said never, never, never again — and then someone comes along and changes your life. I'm just trying to live that way and I'm trying to raise my children that way."

PEOPLE broke the news of Burke's engagement last month, after the star celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with her husband-to-be alongside friends and family.

Burke and the commercial real estate developer, 48, started dating in August 2019 and made their red carpet debut that November.

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"It is awesome because he is a great father," Burke told reporters at the time. "He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other."

"It's a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy," she continued. "He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the 'B' word. I was like, 'Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!' I had to change his name in my contacts to 'Boyfriend.'"