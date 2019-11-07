Brooke Burke Steps Out with New Boyfriend Scott Rigsby, Says Her Kids 'Really Like Him'

Brooke Burke and her new boyfriend Scott Rigsby just made their relationship red carpet official.

On Wednesday evening, the former Dancing with the Stars host and Rigsby stepped out together to attend Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The two were all smiles as they posed for photos together at the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Burke opened up about her new man while attending the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Asked how her kids have responded to the relationship, Burke, 48, told reporters they “really like him.”

“It is awesome because he is a great father,” she said. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”

“It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy,” she continued. “He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.'”

Burke shares son Shaya, 11, and daughter, Heaven Rain, 12, with ex David Charvet, and daughters Sierra, 17, and Neriah, 19, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

Burke and Rigsby recently embarked on a sunny beach vacation in Los Cabos. They were joined by Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, and Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

News broke that the pair were dating this past August, less than a year after the fitness guru filed for divorce from Charvet, 47, in April 2018 after seven years of marriage.

At the time of their split, Burke requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

“They’ve been separated for a couple of months and tried as hard as they could to make their marriage work,” a source after news of the divorce broke. “But at the end of the day, they have to do what’s right for them and their family.”

Shortly after the announcement, Burke addressed her divorce from the Melrose Place actor, which she said was caused by “nothing sensational,” in a blog post for her parenting website, Modern Mom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” she wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she added. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”