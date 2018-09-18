Brooke Burke Kisses Mystery Man 5 Months After Filing for Divorce from David Charvet

Brooke Burke is moving on!

Five months after filing for divorce from David Charvet, the former Dancing With The Stars host was spotted kissing a new man in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

The identity of Burke’s new man remains a mystery but the star certainly looked smitten as she cozied up beside him Sunday as he sat on a motorcycle.

The pair grabbed a bite to eat at Kristy’s Village Cafe, which overlooks Zuma Beach, before sharing an intimate moment outside.

Burke, 47, smiled at her handsome mystery man before they shared a kiss.

A representative for Burke did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In April 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Burke and Charvet, 46, were splitting after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who share son Shaya, 10, and daughter, Rain, 11, separated in January, according to the divorce documents. At the time of their split, Burke requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Burke is also mom to daughters Sierra, 16, and Neriah, 18, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

“They’ve been separated for a couple of months and tried as hard as they could to make their marriage work,” a source told PEOPLE in April. “But at the end of the day, they have to do what’s right for them and their family.”

Shortly after the announcement, Burke addressed her divorce from the Melrose Place actor — which she claimed was caused by “nothing sensational” between the pair — in a blog post for her parenting website, Modern Mom.

“I have struggled with trying to find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through but I do want to share my personal thoughts,” she began.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married.”

Added the mom-of-four: “It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change,” she finished. “I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”