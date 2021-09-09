Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby made their relationship red carpet official in November 2019

Brooke Burke Is Engaged to Scott Rigsby After 2 Years of Dating

Brooke Burke will be heading down the aisle!

The TV personality, 50, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, commercial real estate developer Scott Rigsby, PEOPLE confirms.

The exciting news comes after Burke celebrated her milestone birthday alongside Rigsby and other family and friends.

"VIRGO 💚 Birthday Vibes 💚," she captioned a Wednesday post, which featured a photo of her posing with her now-fiancé.

On Thursday, she shared another post, this one with more photos of Rigsby and a special shout-out to him in the caption. "Following my birthday bliss, so thankful for family, friends & of course birthday cake 🎂 ❤️💋Rigs," she wrote.

About three months after news of their romance first broke, Burke and Rigsby made their relationship red carpet official while attending Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel back in November 2019.

Earlier that same day, the former Dancing with the Stars host opened up about her then-boyfriend at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

At the luncheon, Burke told reporters her kids "really like" Rigsby. (She shares son Shaya, 13, and daughter, Heaven Rain, 14, with ex David Charvet, and daughters Sierra, 19, and Neriah, 21, with ex Garth Fisher.)

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby arrive at Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"It is awesome because he is a great father," she said. "He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other."

