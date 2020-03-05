Brooke Burke and David Charvet Finalize Divorce, Will Share Custody of 2 Kids

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are officially divorced.

The exes have finalized the proceedings after separating in January 2018 and filing for divorce last April, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

They have agreed to joint physical and legal custody of son Shaya Braven, 12, and daughter Heaven Rain, 13, and neither will pay child or spousal support.

They’ve also divvied up their property, with the former Dancing with the Stars host, 48, getting a house in Malibu and a condo in Santa Monica, while Charvet, 47, will get another Malibu property of his own. They’ll be splitting up their art collection as well and are paying their own attorneys fees.

Burke will get ownership of two of their fitness companies, and Charvet will get a few other companies, including Malibu Stone and Building Materials.

The fitness guru — who is also mom to daughters Sierra Sky, 17, and Neriah, 20, with ex-husband Garth Fisher — filed for divorce from Charvet in April 2018 after seven years of marriage. Shortly after the announcement, she addressed the split, which she said was caused by “nothing sensational,” in a blog post for her parenting website, Modern Mom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” she wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she added. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Burke has moved on romantically and has been dating Scott Rigsby since last fall, telling PEOPLE in November that her kids “really like” him.

“It is awesome because he is a great father,” she said. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”

“It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy,” she continued. “He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.'”

Charvet is now dating model Oksana Rykova.