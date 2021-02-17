The longtime news anchor said that in her "next chapter," she looks forward to "amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use"

Brooke Baldwin Announces She Is Leaving CNN in April After 13 Years at the Network

Brooke Baldwin is saying goodbye to CNN.

Baldwin, 41, announced Tuesday that after more than 10 years at the network, she will be leaving the network in April. She does not yet have a new position lined up for after her departure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Looking back at her 13 years with CNN, the journalist recalled that when she first arrived as a freelancer in 2008, she "scribbled my name on a post it and stuck it outside a temporary office determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time correspondent at CNN."

That dream was realized just a few years later when she landed her afternoon show, CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.

"For a decade, I've never taken for granted the enormous responsibility and privilege I've had to work with some of the most talented producers and photojournalists out there as we covered our era's most urgent and important stories," Baldwin said.

"Conflicts, terrorism, environmental and natural disasters, the wrath of gun violence, human interest stories and royal weddings, my American Woman series, social justice movements that define our culture and a pandemic that changed the world … and politics. Lots of politics."

In her several years at the network, Baldwin has become a familiar face, and has reported from across the globe, participated in CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage and won several awards.

Baldwin thanked viewers for being with her "every step of the way," including during her bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last April.

Image zoom Brooke Baldwin | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

"I am grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover," she said, adding that in her "next chapter," she looks forward to "amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use," in addition to continuing to work on her book, Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.

Baldwin will remain in her anchor chair at CNN until mid-April, she said.

After her announcement, several of Baldwin's colleagues shared their well-wishes on social media.

"Brooke, my friend, you are just the best. The heart of CNN—an amazing colleague and an even better journalist. Can't wait to see what you'll do next!" wrote Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip anchor Abby Phillip.

Image zoom Brooke Baldwin | Credit: cnn/twitter

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond wrote, "Brooke is one of the nicest colleagues I've gotten to work with at CNN. We'll miss you! Can't wait to see what's next @BrookeBaldwin."

"I love me some @BrookeBaldwin!" added political analyst April D. Ryan. "Such a talented anchor & always has been so supportive. She even hosted a book party for me when I released my last book. I'm going to miss her at @CNN. #BrookeBaldwin"