The CNN anchor announced her exit from the network last month

Brooke Baldwin Says She Doesn't Know What She's Going to Do After CNN Exit: 'Wish Me Luck'

Brooke Baldwin is ready to "high dive" into the next chapter of her life.

The veteran anchor stepped in as guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where she discussed her decision to leave CNN after more than 10 years with the network.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a long time. It's been a privilege to have this job," she said. "It's kind of like I'm about to do a backflip off the high dive, I'm just hoping there's water in the pool. Wish me luck."

"It was obviously a huge, huge decision," she continued. "I put a lot of thought into it, but here's what I didn't put a lot of thought into: what I'm actually going to do next."

Baldwin joked about a few potential next gigs, including joining the WNBA, starting a food truck, cross-country hiking and more — but none of them seemed to be quite the right fit.

"I actually honestly don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "Wish me luck on my next chapter."

Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

Baldwin, 41, announced her unexpected exit from CNN last month during her show, CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.

"For a decade, I've never taken for granted the enormous responsibility and privilege I've had to work with some of the most talented producers and photojournalists out there as we covered our era's most urgent and important stories," she said on-air.

"Conflicts, terrorism, environmental and natural disasters, the wrath of gun violence, human interest stories and royal weddings, my American Woman series, social justice movements that define our culture and a pandemic that changed the world … and politics. Lots of politics," she continued.

Image zoom Brooke Baldwin | Credit: CNN

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During her time at the network, Baldwin has reported from across the globe, participated in CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage and won several awards.