Brody Jenner Teases Kristin Cavallari's The Hills: New Beginnings Cameo: 'She Stirs Up the Pot'

Kristin Cavallari will soon return to her MTV roots on The Hills: New Beginnings — and her former costars have nothing but good things to say about her comeback.

When the cast stopped by PeopleTV's Reality Check this week, Brody Jenner teased what fans can expect from Cavallari's cameo on the reboot's upcoming sophomore season.

"I think everybody was just really happy to be filming with an OG," said Jenner, 39. "I mean, Kristin just adds so much to the show. She's so great, she's been doing this so long. She's a pleasure to be around, but she's a firecracker."

"She comes in, she stirs up the pot," he added. "She gets everybody riled up and definitely knows how to make some good television. It was nice to have her on. I wish she would be on for the entire season."

Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Chimed in Spencer Pratt, 37, "Hopefully, we get another season so that we can do some cooking out of her cookbook, because that's what I feel like we missed — a cooking scene with her."

Heidi Pratt, 34, noted how much she "loves" Cavallari. "She brings great energy, so we're really excited to have her back," she gushed.

Cavallari, also 34, originally joined The Hills during season 5 after star Lauren Conrad exited the series. She stayed with the hit show until it concluded with season 6 in 2010.

In the season 2 trailer, Cavallari was shown stepping out of a car in a chic black dress. "To being reunited!" she declared.

Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner Credit: MTV

On Reality Check, Jenner also opened up about his experience filming with ex Kaitlynn Carter.

"Kaitlynn and I are both very amicable and [on] very good terms," said Jenner, who split from Carter, 32, in 2019, just one year after their Indonesian wedding. "I love Kaitlynn. We spent six years together, lived together. We definitely made sure that when we did split, we maintained our friendship. We still talk all the time. We kind of share dogs together, because we had dogs. When she's here, she'll come over and hang and play with the dogs."

He continued, "Kaitlynn's a great girl. I love her death. It's been fun filming with her on the show. At first, I was like, 'Is that going to be weird, having your ex-wife on the show?' It really hasn't been at all. She's got her relationships and things that she's going through on the show that I kind of talk to her about and we connect. Ultimately, I'm there for her for whatever she needs."

Fellow OG star Audrina Patridge additionally made the surprising confession that she likely won't be watching this season. "I do love it. It's a great [season]. It's just reliving everything," said Patridge, 32. "There's a few awkward moments that I don't know if I want to watch!"