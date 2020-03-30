Brody Jenner Spotted with TikTok Star and Fitness Influencer Daisy Keech in L.A.

Image zoom IXOLA/BACKGRID

Is Brody Jenner dating someone new?

On Friday, the Hills: New Beginnings star was spotted with TikTok star and fitness influencer Daisy Keech in Los Angeles. The two were photographed leaving the upscale supermarket Erewhon with to-go containers and drinks.

Keech, who has 3.7 million followers on TikTok and 3.3. million on Instagram, later poked fun at them being snapped by paparazzi on her Instagram Story in a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail.

Reps for Jenner and Keech did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner, 36, was most recently linked to Josie Canseco, 23. The DJ and the model — the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco — split last October after three months of dating.

The two had been together since the summer, after Jenner called it quits with wife Kaitlynn Carter.

Jenner and Carter, 31, announced their split on Aug. 2, 2019, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding. They have since confirmed the union was not legally binding.

At the time, their reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Jenner and Carter have remained friendly since the breakup, even flying home together from Bali after attending a friend’s wedding in February.

Carter, who briefly dated Miley Cyrus after her split from Jenner, told PEOPLE in January that she and her ex were “on great terms.”

“You know, Brody and I were together for so long and honestly, I don’t have one ex that I’m not friends with or that I don’t have a cordial relationship with,” she said. “It’s very important to me.”

“Once you have someone like that in your life, he’ll always have a special place in my heart,” she added. “And Brody has the same mentality, so it’s worked very well between us. We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I’m close with his mom and family, so it’s all good.”