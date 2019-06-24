The Hills is coming back, but it looks like not every relationship has survived the past decade.

MTV shared the first three minutes of Monday night’s premiere, giving fans their first taste of all the drama to come.

In one part of the explosive clip, Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner exchange heated words about their friendship.

“I am not trying to have a fake relationship,” says Spencer, 35, who adds in a voice-over, “Why don’t we just be enemies.”

“If Spencer has a f— problem, he can say something to me,” Brody, 35, tells a friend, before a separate clip shows Pratt getting in Jenner’s face in public.

Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt MTV

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drama.

The clip also touches on Audrina Patridge’s emotional divorce from Corey Bohan as well as the feud between Spencer and his sister Stephanie Pratt.

“You’re not my family, you’re the most self-centered human ever,” Spencer tells his sister in one testy moment.

In addition to all the familiar faces, The Hills: New Beginnings will also star actress Misha Barton as well as Brandon Lee, who is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

“When you’re famous, people have a price tag on your head,” says The O.C. alum, 33. “A lot of people that I trusted turned out to be monsters.

RELATED: The Hills Are Alive! Everything You Need to Know About the New Reboot

Ahead of the premiere, the cast of the show opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like to pick up where the show left off a decade earlier.

“We’re all older for sure now,” said Jenner, admitting that while the show “ definitely has a different feel” than the drama-heavy original iteration, the cast members still have their differences.

“There was a lot of drama for sure. Right out of the gate, people were coming for each other’s throats!” he added. “The show started off pretty fiery for sure.”

Image zoom The Hills: New Beginnings cast Jeff Riedel

Spencer said while in the past, some of the story lines were heavilyproduced, things are different this time around.

“Last time we’d shoot maybe twice a week and we’d get texted what to say,” he said. “This time, producers were like, ‘We follow the truth!’ We shot seven days a week for three months.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.