Brody Jenner Confirms He's Returning to The Hills: 'Don't Call It a Comeback'

Brody Jenner is officially returning to The Hills!

Weeks after MTV announced that a reboot of the reality series is returning, original cast member Jenner has signed on, he announced via Instagram on Thursday night.

“Don’t call it a comeback. THE HILLS: New Beginings coming soon to @mtv,” he captioned a Photoshopped image of his face on a billboard.

According to Entertainment Tonight, his wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, who he married in June, is joining Jenner, 35, for the revival.

RELATED: The Hills Is Coming Back to TV! So, Which O.G. Cast Members Will Be Returning?

In August, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the network wanted both Jenner and his bride on the show.

The revival of the L.A.-based reality show was announced at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 after some members of the original cast — Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado — reunited on the red carpet.

The Hills cast reunites Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

RELATED: We Know What The Hills Cast Did! See the Series’ 5 Most Dramatic Moments

David Livingston/Getty

While original cast member Whitney Port is also signed on to return, stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari will not.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told PEOPLE about Conrad’s absence. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

Brody Jenner MTV

As for Cavallari, an insider said at least one reason she won’t appear on the show is that it would conflict with her current contract at E!, which recently premiered Very Cavallari, a reality show following her life with husband Jay Cutler as she manages her brand, Uncommon James.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the insider said. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere in 2019.