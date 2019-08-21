Image zoom M. Tran/FilmMagic

Newly single star Brody Jenner is no stranger to reality television. While he may be most famous for being Lauren Conrad’s love interest on the second season of The Hills, real fans know his relationship with reality TV goes much further back.

The 36-year-old has not only been a natural in front of the camera for more than a decade, but he’s also had a hand in developing the eccentric-yet-entertaining concepts behind a few of his former shows. In order to get a full rundown of Jenner’s reality show legacy, let’s take a deep dive back into the stars’ binge-worthy past.

Princes of Malibu, 2005

This family-friendly series starred Jenner, his brother Brandon, mom Linda Thompson, former stepdad David Foster (who used to be married to Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid and is currently married to Katharine McPhee), and had guest appearances from future Hills star Spencer Pratt. Cameras followed the two Jenner boys as they took full advantage of their privileged lives and made many attempts to avoid any and all adult responsibilities.

The Hills, 2007-2010

After Conrad realized she made a huge mistake not going to Paris because of her doomed relationship with ex Jason Wahler, Jenner swooped in as her season 2 love interest. The relationship between the two didn’t get very serious, but very few reality show relationships do. On the bright side, Jenner’s semi-bad boy status on The Hills catapulted his career, which helped him land future spin-offs, dedicated episodes and cameos on some of the most successful TV networks and shows.

Party Monsters: Cabo, 2008

This short-lived show, which had party planners competing to throw the most epic bashes for A-list clientele, dedicated an episode to Jenner and his BFF Frankie Delgado. The star graciously wanted to throw Delgado a party to help him get over a tough breakup, but the drunken mayhem that ensued only made things worse. The lawless party began with a red carpet and complimentary tequila shot upon entry, mud wrestling and ice sculpture drama, and sadly ended with a hungover and disappointed Delgado.

Bromance, 2008-2009

The success of The Hills earned Jenner his own spin-off, which enlisted nine grown men to compete to be the star’s new BFF. The series didn’t make it past its debut season but at least the star got a new friend. In February 2009, it was revealed that Jenner chose Luke Verge as his new bro, and Verge received a coveted spot in Jenner’s entourage, one year of free rent in a fully furnished penthouse in Downtown L.A. and a new car.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 2007-2015

While Jenner was riding high on his own reality success, other members of his extended family were also growing their television empires. Jenner sporadically made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians while his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, was still married to Kris Jenner. His cameos usually centered on the tension-filled relationship he had with his then-stepmother, or trying to repair his strained relationship with his dad.

Sex with Brody, 2015

The star’s brief status as a sex expert landed him a four-episode talk show called, Sex with Brody. Jenner played host and enlisted actress Stevie Ryan and relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow to discuss the complicated world of sex and relationships. The series debuted as a call-in show, where celebrities could call in to join the conversation.

The Hills: New Beginnings, 2019

Jenner and (most of) the original Hills gang are back and ready to relive their glory days, while tackling their present-day problems. The reboot of the 2006 classic stars Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port and new additions Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. The show may have reignited old feuds, but the drama seems tame compared to what’s going on in Jenner’s real life.

Fans met Jenner’s new wife Kaitlynn Carter on the show, while in reality, the couple recently split after less than one year of marriage, and Jenner has already moved on with 22-year-old model Josie Canseco. Carter, meanwhile, is in a “romantic friendship” with Miley Cyrus post-split. The off-screen drama between Jenner and Carter is only ramping up, which leaves fans wondering: how will their breakup play out on the show, and will Canseco make her own debut?