Brody Jenner Opens Up About His Wedding to Kaitlynn Carter: 'I Am the Luckiest Man on Earth!'

Brody Jenner has been a husband for just two days, but he’s already settling in nicely to married life.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner tells PEOPLE exclusively of his June 2 nuptials to Kaitlynn Carter. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”

The former Hills star, 34, and social influencer, 29, wed in front of 50 family members and friends in an intimate ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner proposed in 2016.

“It was the most dreamy, incredible night ever,” says Carter of the reception, during which guests dined on local fare, including fish and coconut rice.

Fireworks and a late night dance party capped off the festivities. “We were out until 4 a.m.!” Carter tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “It was so much fun.”

Now her new husband is looking forward to a lifetime of happiness with his bride. Says Jenner: “I am the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side.”

“We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together,” Jenner told PEOPLE just weeks before the big day. “I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.”

Jenner and Carter met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

Added Carter: “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”