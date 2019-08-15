Brody Jenner's Mom Linda Thompson Tells His Ex Kaitlynn Carter, 'You Know I Love You'

There are no hard feelings between Linda Thompson and her former daughter-in-law, Kaitlynn Carter.

The 69-year-old came to Carter’s defense after she was photographed making out with Miley Cyrus about a week after announcing her split from Thompson’s son Brody Jenner.

Thompson stressed the importance of not judging others in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

“The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves…how we react & respond to life’s vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes,” she captioned an inspirational quote about compassion. “May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly.”

Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter and Linda Thompson Amy Sussman/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Return to Los Angeles After They Were Spotted Kissing in Europe

Carter praised the post in the comments section, writing, “EXACTLY,” as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Thompson replied with a loving message.

“And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama,” she wrote. “You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

Carter, 30, was spotted kissing Cyrus, 26, while on vacation in Italy, shortly before news broke that the singer and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated.

And Thompson isn’t the only one who is looking on the bright side of what could be a complicated situation. Jenner, 35, poked fun at the drama on Instagram.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing near the coast.

Image zoom Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Bryan Steffy/Getty

RELATED: Brody Jenner Is Dating Model Josie Canseco as Ex Kaitlynn Carter Is Linked to Miley Cyrus

And when his Hills costar Brandon Thomas Lee commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” on the picture, Jenner had a tongue-in-cheek response, which Comments by Celebs posted.

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” Jenner replied to Lee, mocking the situation.

Image zoom Brody Jenner, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Robin Marchant/WireImage

His remark wasn’t unnoticed, and soon Cyrus left her own comment. “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she wrote. (On The Hills, Jenner slept in his car following a disagreement with Carter).

Jenner and Carter tied the knot in 2018. They exchanged vows in front of 50 family members and friends in an ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed. (However, a source told PEOPLE that the ceremony was not legally binding, so they were never officially married.)

Just one year after their tying the knot, Jenner and Carter decided to call it quits.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Jenner is now dating 22-year-old model Josie Canseco, the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco.