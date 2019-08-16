Brody Jenner Was 'Miserable' Before Split with Kaitlynn Carter, Didn't Care About Miley Kiss: Source

Brody Jenner is living carefree in the wake of his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Though The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, has been embroiled with some drama following his split with Carter — who was recently photographed kissing Miley Cyrus in Europe — a source tells PEOPLE that Jenner “could not care less” about his ex.

“Brody doesn’t have a care in the world right now,” the source says. “He and Kaitlynn have been over for a very long time. He honestly could not care less about what she’s doing.”

Jenner has recently proven that’s the case by stepping out with his new flame, 22-year-old model Josie Canseco.

“He and Josie are hooking up, and he’s living it up,” the source adds. “His relationship with Kaitlynn was toxic, and he hated his life with her.”

The insider also mentions that Jenner and Carter’s relationship problems stemmed back to before they tied the knot in 2018.

“Their wedding day was this obligatory thing he felt he had to do, but they were already miserable,” the source explains.

Reps for Jenner and Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner and Carter, 30, wed in an intimate, ocean-front Indonesian wedding surrounded by 50 of their family members and friends. The place held extra significance for the couple, as it was where Jenner had originally proposed.

Just one year after their tying the knot, however, Jenner and Carter decided to call it quits.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in,” the source added. “Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage and it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Shortly after news of her split broke, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Cyrus, 26, and the singer’s older sister Brandi.

On Saturday, hours before Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed they had separated after seven months of marriage, Carter and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer were photographed kissing and cuddling near Lake Como.

In addition to the kiss, Carter shared a number of photos together on Instagram throughout the trip.

Despite her public displays of affection toward Cyrus, a source close to the model and her ex tells PEOPLE that Carter isn’t bisexual or fluid whatsoever.

“Kaitlynn just wants to piss off Brody,” the source says. “She and Miley aren’t dating, but they’re both separated from their husband and bonding over everything that’s going on. They’ve joined forces.”

A separate source also previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Carter and Cyrus, who were photographed driving in Los Angeles this week, are “just having fun.”

Cyrus “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” the source said. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source continued. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

“Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn,” the source added.

In the time since their European getaway, Jenner has been seeing Canseco, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, 55. She made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

According to a source, the duo met in New York through Jenner’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado.

Jenner and Canseco stepped out together on Wednesday, where they were photographed partying at Warwick in Los Angeles and getting very handsy throughout the night.