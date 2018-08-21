Brody Jenner and Wife Kaitlynn in Discussions to Join The Hills Revival

The Hills is coming back — and Brody Jenner may be a part of it!

Jenner, 35, who starred on the original MTV reality show from 2007-10, is in negotiations to sign on for The Hills: New Beginnings reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the network wants Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner on the show.

News of his possible return comes the day after MTV announced that the show will be returning nine years after the original series aired its finale.

The network announced a revival of the L.A.-based reality show at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday after some members of the original cast — Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado — reunited on the red carpet.

Cast of The Hills at MTV Video Music Awards Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. It is slated to premiere in 2019.

In the first teaser for the series, footage of Los Angeles plays as Stephanie is heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad as she tried to make a name for herself in the fashion world. The series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010, though Kristin Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

Neither Conrad nor Cavallari will return for New Beginnings.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told PEOPLE about Conrad’s absence. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

As for Cavallari, an insider said at least one reason she won’t appear on the show is that it would conflict with her current contract at E!, which recently premiered Very Cavallari, a reality show following her life with husband Jay Cutler as she manages her brand, Uncommon James.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the insider said. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”