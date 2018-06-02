The Hills Star Brody Jenner Marries Kaitlynn Carter! Inside Their Destination Wedding

Brody Jenner wed longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in a stunning ocean-view ceremony Saturday on the exotic island of Nihi Sumba, off the coast of Indonesia, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Jenner’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson looked on as the former Hills star exchanged vows with his influencer fiancée.

The ceremony and reception culminated four days of festivities on the breathtaking isle, including horse races on the beach and a white party where the intimate guest list of 50 close friends and family danced the night away.

“We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together,” Jenner told PEOPLE just weeks before the big day. “I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.”

David Livingston/Getty

Jenner, 34, and Carter, 29, met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

Added Carter: “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”

Carter moved in soon after, and in 2016, Jenner proposed at the same resort on Nihi Sumba where they would eventually wed.

“I’m glad we took our time to get to know each other,” said Carter of the long engagement. “We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together.”

Now, the new Mr. and Mrs. will head to a romantic honeymoon — and are looking forward to life as it was, with a special twist.

“I’m looking forward to living the rest of my life with Kaitlynn,” Jenner said. “Hopefully not too much changes. But having the ring and the commitment, that’s really exciting.”