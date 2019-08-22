Brody Jenner Kisses, Holds Hands with Josie Canseco After Kaitlynn Carter Split

It seems things are heating up between Brody Jenner and his new love interest, model Josie Canseco.

The reality star celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday with his new flame by his side.

The couple took a sunny afternoon stroll on the beach in Malibu, California, and did not shy away from showing some PDA. Jenner and Canseco were seen sharing a number of kisses and hugs during their outing and even had some fun playing with Jenner’s dog.

Later that evening, Canseco and The Hills star continued his birthday celebrations at TAO in Hollywood.

RELATED: Brody Jenner Was ‘Miserable’ Before Split with Kaitlynn Carter, Didn’t Care About Miley Kiss: Source

Image zoom BACKGRID

Last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner has been seeing the 22-year-old model and daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco. The reality star’s new flame made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

According to the source, the pair met in New York through Jenner’s Hills costar, Frankie Delgado.

RELATED: Brody Jenner & Josie Canseco Party in Hollywood as Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Return to L.A.

Image zoom ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Jenner and Canseco were seen together for the first time in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, where they were spotted arriving at Warwick in Hollywood. The new relationship sparked just under two weeks after Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, called it quits.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” reps for the former couple told PEOPLE on Aug. 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The duo’s breakup came over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding, though a source later told PEOPLE that the two were not legally married.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Send Brody Jenner a Joint Gift for His 36th Birthday: a Weed Bouquet

Image zoom Bryan Steffy/Getty

Last weekend, Carter was snapped with Miley Cyrus, 26, on an Italian vacation where the two were photographed kissing near Lake Como. Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their split just hours later.

And despite what appeared to be a feud brewing on Instagram, Carter and Cyrus showed fans that they were on good terms with Jenner when they sent him a joint gift for his birthday.

Jenner shared a snap of the unique gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet on his Instagram Stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Brody Jenner Jokes About ‘Holding Hands’ with Liam Hemsworth After Kaitlynn Carter Kisses Miley Cyrus

Image zoom Brody Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Brody Jenner/Instagram

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner can be heard saying in the video. “You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!”

The MTV star then zoomed in on the birthday card from his ex and Cyrus, which read, “Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

Both Hemsworth and Jenner have spoken out about how they wish their exes the best going forward. Jenner previously wrote on Instagram that he and Carter “have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be.”