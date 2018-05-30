Brody Jenner and KarJenner Sisters Aren't 'Close,' Source Says: They 'Have Very Different Lives'

They may be former step-siblings, but Brody Jenner and the Kardashians aren’t a tight-knit family.

“Brody was never very close to Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob [Kardashian],” a source close to Brody, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“He didn’t spend a lot of time with his dad when his dad married Kris, so he didn’t see them as much,” the source adds about Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce).

In addition to Brody, Caitlyn also shares Brandon, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson, and son Burt Jenner and daughter Cassandra Marino with ex-wife Chrystie Jenner.

WATCH: Brody Jenner Engaged to Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter

Soon, Brody will tie the knot with his fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Nihi, Sumba Island — but the KarJenner siblings will not be in attendance at the celebratory affair.

“Brandon and Brody have very different lives than Kendall and Kylie, and as much as they love them, they’re not close,” the source says about the Hills alum’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “It’s unfortunate.”

Brody recently told PEOPLE that Kendall and Kylie were invited to the wedding but did not RSVP.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he said.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” the soon-to-be groom added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Brody Jenner/Instagram

“They’re just not that close. They were a lot closer when the girls were younger and before the show blew up and things got so crazy for them,” says an insider, who notes that Kendall and Kylie may not have even received the invite if it was sent to their team.

“Initially, [Brody] was on [Keeping Up with the Kardashians], but then he didn’t want to go in that direction, so they started spending less time together. But they do love him and Kendall’s also supported him deejaying at events. There are no bad feelings on their end, but they’ve definitely grown apart over the years,” the insider adds.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Caitlyn is also not attending the wedding — but there’s no bad blood between the two.

Caitlyn, 68, “has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end,” said a source, who added that “everything is good” between the two and Caitlyn “will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

“Caitlyn and Linda both love Kaitlynn,” another source says. “They’re so happy for Brody. Brody and Kaitlynn are just trying to focus on the positive and who is there to support them.”