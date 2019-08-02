Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have split just one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, tell PEOPLE.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps add.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Brody, 35, and Carter, 30, were not legally married as they never made their union official.

The shocking news comes after tension appeared to be brewing in their relationship on The Hills: New Beginnings.

On the show, Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their marriage after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

“You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” she told him as Jenner rubbed his face in annoyance.

“We’re not talking about this anymore,” he fired back.

Jenner and Carter had a wedding in front of 50 family members and friends in an intimate ocean view ceremony last year at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where he proposed in 2016.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner told PEOPLE of his June 2, 2018 nuptials. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”

Jenner and Carter met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

During a recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, he opened up about his wedding and the pain he felt when his father Caitlyn Jenner did not show up.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer,” Jenner said during a dinner with Carter, his brother Brandon Jenner, 38, and their mom Linda Thompson, 69.

“Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there,” Jenner added. “But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time of the wedding that Caitlyn had “work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end.“ PEOPLE also previously reported that Caitlyn was planning to throw the couple a post-wedding party in Los Angeles.