Brody Jenner Says His Split with Kaitlynn Carter Will Play Out on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2

Brody Jenner is sharing new details about the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star, 36, revealed that his recent split with Kaitlynn Carter will play out on the upcoming season. The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of the beloved MTV series The Hills, was renewed for a second season in July, though Jenner told ET that he hasn’t started filming yet.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” Jenner told ET about his breakup with Carter. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you’ll definitely see some of that.”

Carter, 31, and Jenner announced their split in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed. After their split, Jenner began dating 22-year-old model Josie Canesco, who could also be featured on the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I can’t answer that at this time, to be completely honest,” Jenner said of his new relationship being on the show. “Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who’s going to be on the second season.”

“There’s no preparation for the kind of things that they throw at you,” he continued. “If you prepare for something, they’ll throw a complete curveball. I will say that there were some things, initially, that came out this season that I didn’t feel was anybody’s business. But obviously, the way The Hills is, they pry and they go in and they want to know all this s— that you don’t want them to know.”

Jenner added, “It’s a process but, like I said, ultimately we signed up for this for a reason and it’s to let people into our lives and you need to respect that and you gotta play ball.”

The Hills reboot — which came 13 years after the original show premiered — follows the lives of original cast members including Jenner as well as Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt, as well as newcomers to the show, Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.

Carter was featured on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings before splitting with Jenner this summer. After their breakup, she began dating Miley Cyrus, but PEOPLE exclusively learned last month that the two had also split.

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that “they’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider continued, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Carter also appears to be on good terms with Jenner. When she and Cyrus were still together, they sent him a joint present for his birthday: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Canseco are still going strong. Earlier this month, the pair attended Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP preview night together — where Carter was also spotted — and in late September, Canseco posting a sweet photo of the pair cozying up together while locking lips.