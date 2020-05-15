'Ripped' Brody Jenner Almost Goes Unnoticed in New Pic with Ex Kaitlynn Carter as They Reunite

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter may no longer be together, but he continues to fill an important creative role in her life: photographer!

On Thursday, the Hills: New Beginnings star posted a photo of herself on Instagram captured by Jenner, who almost goes unnoticed in the image.

"Reprised his role for the day," wrote Carter, who tagged Jenner in the post.

In the snap, Carter looks casual-chic as she poses on an outdoor bench. Although Jenner's face isn't in the photo, his toned physique appears in the reflection of the window behind her.

Among the outpouring of comments was one from Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, who complimented the pair.

"Brody's looking ripped 💪," she said of her son, who sports a black tank top in the photo. "You...Lovely as always," Thompson added of her former daughter-in-law.

Carter, 31, and Jenner, 36, announced their split last August, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

In November, Carter defended her marriage to Jenner in a first-person essay written for Elle, insisting that their union was "very real" despite not being legally binding.

“The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real,” she wrote. “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit.”

“He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer. Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she continued. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

At the time of their split, Carter and Jenner’s reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

Despite parting ways, the friendly exes have continued to spend time with one another.

In January, Carter posted video of herself hanging out with Jenner hours before she went to dinner with his mother that same evening, and the next month, the two flew home from Bali together after attending a mutual friend's wedding.