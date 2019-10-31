Brody Jenner and Model Josie Canseco Split After 3 Months of Dating

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco‘s whirlwind romance has come to an end after three months of dating.

A source tells PEOPLE Jenner, 36, and Canseco, 22, aren’t together.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

PEOPLE confirmed the former couple started dating in August, two weeks after Jenner announced his split from from Kaitlynn Carter. The two were introduced to each other by Jenner’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado.

Canseco is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, 55. She made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’ Secret fashion show.

Jenner and Canseco made their relationship social media official a few weeks later when Jenner shared a clip of the model applying makeup.

Canseco also celebrated Jenner’s 36th birthday in August, where a source told PEOPLE the former couple packed on the PDA during an “intimate dinner with family and friends.”

Though their romance was brief, the model received Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson‘s seal of approval.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So you know, life moves on,” Thompson, 69, said.

“I think they like the same things. She’s very outdoorsy. Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and the New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”