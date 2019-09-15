Brody Jenner's Mom Says His Relationship with Josie Canseco Looks to Be a 'Longterm' Romance

Image zoom (L-R) Linda Thompson, Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner Michael Tran/FilmMagic; ShotbyJuliann/ SplashNews.com

Linda Thompson has already given her seal of approval to son Brody Jenner’s new girlfriend Josie Canseco.

“She’s darling,” Thompson, 69, told reporters of the 22-year-old model while attending the Face Forward International 10th Annual Gala on Saturday.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So you know, life moves on,” she added, referring to the fact that shortly before news of her son’s new relationship was made public last month, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Asked whether she thought her son’s relationship with Canseco could be serious, Thompson told PEOPLE that “ it does portend to be longterm.”

Jenner and the model, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco, have a lot in common, according to Thompson.

“I think they like the same things. She’s very outdoorsy. Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and the New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too,” she said, noting that the pair also share a love of animals.

“They both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue. And so, you know, that’s important,” Thompson said. “And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Thompson went on to praise her son for all that he’s been through recently.

“I just texted him today, you know, kind of praising him for always maintaining his equanimity throughout life, whatever happens to him. He had a really rough year last year,” she told reporters, noting that in addition to suffering multiple injuries and surviving the California wildfires, “then his marriage broke up.”

“Last year was the test for him. And if you can maintain your equanimity throughout that, you know he’s going to be okay through life,” she said.

Thompson’s approval of her son’s new relationship came as the couple put their romance on display, posting photos of themselves sharing a kiss and holding hands on horseback.

“I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city,” Jenner wrote alongside his own snapshot from the outing.

“Woah she made the main page… this is serious,” commented Jenner’s Hills costar Brandon Lee, adding in a separate note, “Happy 4 u guys.”

Thompson also commented on the image with two red hearts and a kissing face emoji.

Thompson has also made it crystal clear that there are no hard feelings between her and Jenner’s ex, who has since moved on with Miley Cyrus.

Stressing the importance of not judging others in a lengthy Instagram post last month, Thompson came to Carter’s defense after she was first photographed making out with Cyrus.

“The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves,” she captioned an inspirational quote about compassion. “May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly.”

Carter praised the post in the comments section, writing, “EXACTLY,” as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Thompson lovingly replied: “And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will.”