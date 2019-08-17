Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Pack on the PDA in L.A. After His Split from Kaitlynn Carter

Just over two weeks after announcing his split from Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner appears to be moving on.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, was spotted out with Josie Canseco in Los Angeles on Friday. Jenner dressed casually in a black T-shirt, baseball cap and jeans for the outing, while Canseco, 22, opted for black jeans and a white crop top.

The pair was all smiles as they walked next to each other, even sharing a kiss at one point during the night.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Jenner has been seeing Canseco, a model and the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco. She made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

According to the source, they met in New York through Jenner’s Hills costar Frankie Delgado.

Jenner and Canseco were seen together for the first time on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, where they were spotted arriving at Warwick in Hollywood.

Image zoom Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner BACKGRID

Image zoom Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner BACKGRID

Hours before his outing with Canseco on Friday, Jenner posted a statement on Instagram calling his ex Carter, 30, a “wonderful person” and saying there had been “far too much negativity” directed at her after news of their split broke earlier this month.

“We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives,” he wrote. “I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Image zoom Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Donato Sardella/Getty

The couple’s breakup came just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding, though a source later told PEOPLE that the two were not legally married.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps told PEOPLE on Aug. 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

An insider told PEOPLE that Jenner and Carter had been having “issues for years” and that The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

“Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage,” the insider said. “And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Last weekend, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Miley Cyrus, 26, and the two were photographed kissing near Lake Como. Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their split just hours later.

“Kaitlynn and Miley aren’t dating, but they’re both separated from their husband and bonding over everything that’s going on,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They’ve joined forces.”