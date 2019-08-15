Brody Jenner and new flame Josie Canseco have been spotted together for the first time, just two weeks after he announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, and the model, 22, were photographed out and about in Hollywood on Wednesday, and got very handsy throughout the night, according to TMZ.

As the new couple arrived at Warwick in Hollywood, Jenner stepped out of the front passenger seat of the car, while Canseco exited from the backseat.

The model wore a white tank top, black zip-up jacket, and black ripped jeans, while Jenner opted for a black hat and black hoodie jacket.

The couple stayed until around 2:45 a.m., TMZ reported, and were very affectionate as they left for a friend’s afterparty. They were spotted leaving that gathering at around 4 a.m.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Jenner is seeing Canseco, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, 55. She made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’ Secret fashion show.

The source says they met in New York through Jenner’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado.

While Jenner has coupled up with Canseco, his ex, Carter, has also been linked to a new partner: Miley Cyrus. On Wednesday, the women were spotted driving around Los Angeles together, shortly after returning from their Italian getaway near Lake Como.

During their trip to Italy, the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, and social media influencer, 30, were photographed cuddling and kissing by the pool.

Despite Cyrus and Carter’s intimate interactions over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that the pair have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

Cyrus “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” the source said. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source continued. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

“Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn,” the source added.

Hours after Cyrus and Carter were spotted kissing, Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their breakup in a statement shared exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As for Carter, she announced her split from Jenner earlier this month.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Jenner and Carter tied the knot in 2018, in front of 50 family members and friends in an ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed.

However, a source told PEOPLE that the ceremony was not legally binding, so they were never officially married.