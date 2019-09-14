Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Brody Jenner/Instagram

Saddle up!

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco put their romance on display in a series of romantic social media photos.

While enjoying a trip to Montana, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, and the 22-year-old model packed on the PDA as they rode horses together in the great outdoors.

In one of the affectionate images shared by Canseco, the pair locked lips on their respective horses, while in another they held hands as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

“Thank you,” Canseco captioned the snapshots in a sweet nod to Jenner.

The reality star also shared a photo of the pair together on horseback as he praised their beautiful surroundings.

“I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city,” he wrote, adding a cowboy emoji.

The pair’s affectionate posts caught the attention of many of their friends, one of whom noted that the couple was celebrating a social media milestone.

“Woah she made the main page… this is serious,” commented Jenner’s Hills costar Brandon Lee, adding in a separate note, “Happy 4 u guys.”

Making sure his pal knows he hasn’t been replaced, Jenner jokingly replied, “you will always be my number 1 baby.”

The reality star’s romance also seemingly has the approval of Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson, who commented on the image with two red hearts and a kissing face emoji.

The pair previously made their relationship social media official last month, when Jenner shared a clip of the model applying makeup while wearing a black robe from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which Canseco walked in.

“Get it, girl,” Jenner said from behind the lens as Canseco flashed a sly smile to the camera.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Jenner has been seeing the model and daughter of retired Major League Baseball player, José Canseco.

News of their relationship came nearly two weeks after Jenner announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter. Carter, 30, has since moved on with Miley Cyrus, who recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Since beginning their romance, Canseco has frequently been seen out and about with Jenner.

The model was in attendance at the reality star’s 36th birthday party last month and the pair were even seen attending the same VMA afterparty as Carter and Cyrus, 26.

Although breakups can be difficult, both the “Slide Away” singer and Carter appear to be on good terms with Jenner. The ladies sent him a joint gift for his birthday: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner said on his Instagram Story at the time as he showed off the gift.