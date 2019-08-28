It's Social Media Official: Brody Jenner Shares a Video of Girlfriend Josie Canseco on Instagram

Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner have made their relationship social media official.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, shared the first image of Conseco on social media on Tuesday morning, which showed the 22-year-old model applying makeup in a bathroom while wearing a black robe. Taylor Swift‘s “I Forgot That You Existed,” from her new album Lover, played in the background.

“Get it, girl,” Jenner says from behind the lens on his Instagram Story clip. “Keep going, put it on.”

Canseco gives a sly smile to the camera and continues dabbing product around her eyes, earning her a playful, “Nice shine, that’s a nice shine,” from Jenner.

Jenner tagged Canseco in text over the video, adding two red heart emojis.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Jenner has been seeing the model and daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco. The reality star’s new flame made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

According to the source, the pair met in New York through Jenner’s Hills costar, Frankie Delgado. TMZ was the first to report the new coupling.

News of their relationship came nearly two weeks after Jenner announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter. Carter, 30, has since moved on with Miley Cyrus, who recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The reality star recently celebrated his 36th birthday with a special bash at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he spent much of the night with Canseco. The pair engaged in some PDA as they partied the night away.

Following Monday night’s VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, both couples — Jenner and Canseco, plus Cyrus, 26, and Carter — were snapped, at different times, outside of New York City club Up and Down.

Both the “Slide Away” singer and Carter showed that they were on good terms with Carter’s ex when they sent him a joint gift for his birthday: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner said in his Instagram Story video, showing off the gift. “You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!”