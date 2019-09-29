Brody Jenner's Girlfriend Josie Canseco Calls Herself 'Lucky' as She Posts Couple's Kissing Photo

Josie Canseco is counting her blessings.

Over a week after the 22-year-old model last shared a romantic photo of herself and boyfriend Brody Jenner, she posted another image that showed the pair cozying up together while locking lips.

In the image, which was posted on Saturday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, wrapped his arm around Canseco as the model leaned into her man.

“Lucky me,” she captioned the affectionate shot, which got the attention of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, who hasn’t been shy about praising the new couple.

“Both are lucky!” she wrote, adding, “You two are so adorable.”

Jenner went on to leave a sweet comment of his own, replying to Canseco’s post with a red heart emoji.

While attending a gala earlier this month, Thompson shared that Canseco had already earned her seal of approval.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So you know, life moves on,” Thompson, 69, told reporters, referring to the news of her son’s relationship was made public in August after he announced he and Kaitlynn Carter had called it quits. (Carter moved on with Miley Cyrus, but the pair recently split.)

Asked whether she thought her son’s relationship with Canseco could be serious, Thompson told PEOPLE that “it does portend to be longterm.”

According to Thompson, Jenner and the model, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco, have a lot in common.

“I think they like the same things. She’s very outdoorsy. Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and the New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too,” she said. “And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Jenner and Canseco made their relationship social media official last month, when Jenner shared a clip of the model applying makeup while wearing a black robe from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which Canseco walked in.

“Get it, girl,” Jenner said from behind the lens as Canseco flashed a sly smile to the camera.