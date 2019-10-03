Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Josie Canseco Attend Same Halloween Event as His Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Being out in public at the same place as your ex can be spooky.

Brody Jenner and girlfriend Josie Canesco attended Wednesday’s Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP preview night, along with his ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Both the The Hills: New Beginning star, 36, and the 22-year-old model seemed happy as can be at the event, with Jenner wrapping his arm around Canseco’s waist as she embraced him. They were affectionate throughout the night, holding hands as they walked off the red carpet.

Although the pair have yet to share any photographs of themselves from the night out, Canseco did post several images of the intricately hand-carved and illuminated pumpkins there.

Meanwhile, Carter appeared to spend time with friends — all of whom showed up wearing black turtlenecks.

“Very weird,” she wrote alongside a group photo from the outing as she commented on their coordinating looks.

Image zoom Josie Canseco/Instagram

Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Steps Out for the Opening of New Members-Only Club After Splitting with Miley Cyrus

Carter and Jenner announced their split in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.

This isn’t the first time the exes have been at the same event as each other since calling it quits — but it is the first time since Carter’s split from Miley Cyrus.

PEOPLE exclusively learned last month that the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and Carter had ended their relationship. “Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “they’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider continued, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Carter also appears to be on good terms with Jenner. When she and Cyrus were still together, they sent him a joint present for his birthday: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus ‘Is Looking Forward to Being Single’ After Kaitlynn Carter Split: Source

Jenner and Canseco are still going strong. Over the weekend, the model posted an image that showed the pair cozying up together while locking lips — just over a week after documenting a romantic horseback ride during a trip to Montana.

“Lucky me,” she captioned the affectionate shot, which got the attention of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, who hasn’t been shy about praising the new couple.

“Both are lucky!” she wrote, adding, “You two are so adorable.”

Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Brody Jenner/Instagram

While attending a gala earlier this month, Thompson shared that Canseco, the daughter of former professional baseball player José Canesco, had already earned her seal of approval, calling her a “darling girl.”

Asked whether she thought her son’s relationship with Canseco could be serious, Thompson told PEOPLE that “it does portend to be longterm.”