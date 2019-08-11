Brody Jenner Jokes About 'Holding Hands' with Liam Hemsworth After Kaitlynn Carter Kisses Miley Cyrus

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Robin Marchant/WireImage

Brody Jenner is poking fun amid his current relationship drama — and Miley Cyrus is clapping back.

The Hills: New Beginnings star shared a photo on Instagram Sunday, with a caption that seemingly referenced his ex Kaitlynn Carter and her recent kiss with the singer — which was captured shortly before news broke that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had split.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Jenner, 35, wrote, sharing a photo of himself posing near the coast.

However, when his Hills costar Brandon Thomas Lee commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” on the picture, Jenner had a quick response, as seen in comments captured by Comments by Celebs.

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” Jenner replied to Lee, mocking the situation.

His remark wasn’t unnoticed, and soon Cyrus, 26, had left her own comment. “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she wrote.

Jenner and Carter tied the knot in 2018, in front of 50 family members and friends in an ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed.

Just one year after their tying the knot, Jenner and Carter decided to call it quits.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Shortly after news of her split, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Cyrus and the singer’s older sister Brandi.

On Saturday, hours before PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cyrus and Hemsworth’s breakup after eight months of marriage, Carter and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer were photographed kissing near Lake Como. In addition to the kiss, Carter has been sharing photos of the pair on Instagram throughout the trip.

An insider told PEOPLE that the pair have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

Jenner’s post on Sunday comes after he left a comment on ex Carter’s selfie of her and Cyrus. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” she captioned the photo with her ex commenting, “Hot girl summer 🔥.”