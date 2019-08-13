Brody Jenner Is Dating Model Josie Canseco as Ex Kaitlynn Carter Is Linked to Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter isn’t the only one moving on.

Brody Jenner has started seeing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco nearly two weeks after announcing his split from Carter, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The source says they met in New York through Jenner’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado. TMZ was the first to report the new coupling.

Canseco is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, 55. She made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’ Secret fashion show.

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco

News of the budding relationship comes just days after Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while on vacation in Italy — shortly before news broke that the singer and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated.

Jenner, 35, seems to be taking the photos of Carter, 30, kissing Cyrus, 26, in stride, even poking fun at the drama in the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing near the coast.

And when his Hills costar Brandon Thomas Lee commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” on the picture, Jenner had a tongue-in-cheek response, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Brody Jenner, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” Jenner replied to Lee, mocking the situation.

His remark wasn’t unnoticed, and soon Cyrus left her own comment. “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she wrote. (On The Hills, Jenner slept in his car following a disagreement with Carter).

Jenner and Carter tied the knot in 2018, in front of 50 family members and friends in an ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed. (However, a source told PEOPLE that the ceremony was not legally binding, so they were never officially married.)

Just one year after their tying the knot, Jenner and Carter decided to call it quits.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.