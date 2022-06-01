Brody Jenner Goes Instagram-Official with Pro Surfer Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Jenner was first linked to Blanco in April after they shared photos from a trip to Hawaii on Instagram

Brody Jenner is making waves with the new woman in his life.

The Hills alum, 38, confirmed his romance with professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25, in a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the corner of the photo of the couple with Jenner's dog, Jenner tagged Blanco and added a blue heart emoji. Blanco reshared the post on her story, and Jenner also shared a video set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" showing himself and Blanco riding bikes on a winding road.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in April when they shared similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. In mid-May, Jenner and Blanco were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California, too.

Brody Jenner

Jenner rose to fame on The Hills when it aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010. For a time, he appeared to date the show's lead, Lauren Conrad, on the series. Jenner later denied the relationship really happened, though, in an episode of The Brody Jenner Podcast with Dr. Mike Dow.

Jenner later appeared on the MTV hit's reboot The Hills: New Beginnings. On the series, his ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, told him about her pregnancy with new boyfriend, Kristopher Brock.

"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner confessed during the episode. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."