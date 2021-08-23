Brody Jenner Gets Into a Fight at Las Vegas Nightclub Ahead of 38th Birthday: Report

The Hills: New Beginnings star celebrated his birthday on Saturday, a day after a video showed him being attacked in a club

Brody Jenner was reportedly involved in a fight at a Las Vegas club on Friday, one day before his 38th birthday.

The Hills: New Beginnings star was at the OMNIA Nightclub in Caesars Palace, where DJ Steve Aoki was performing. TMZ reports that Jenner was with his friends in a VIP section when a partygoer rushed at him and put him in a headlock.

Jenner, his friends and security were able to fight off the man and get him on the ground, per a video posted by the outlet. The video also shows Jenner foot-stomping the man before being pulled away. No arrests were reported.

Representatives for Jenner and for the club did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Jenner's night out in Las Vegas came after Caitlyn, 71, revealed that she has another grandchild on the way while visiting the Toy Store in Quincy, California, on the campaign trail, per a live-stream on the small business's Facebook page.

(Caitlyn is running to replace current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a special election next month after a Republican-led effort gathered enough signatures across the state to force a recall vote.)

"Eighteen grandchildren. I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30," Caitlyn said in the video. "Thirty grandchildren. It's a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."

The Olympic gold medalist did not say which of her kids were expecting. She has six adult children: Kylie, Kendall, Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt, as well as stepchildren with ex-wife Kris Jenner: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

